Czech National Bank Has $14.80 Million Holdings in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Czech National Bank increased its stake in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 47.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 51,732 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,706 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $14,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 63,861.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 39,406,651 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $11,057,506,000 after purchasing an additional 39,345,041 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in The Cigna Group by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,881,798 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,895,233,000 after buying an additional 137,812 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 154,255.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,954,841 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,961,117,000 after buying an additional 11,947,096 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,410,133 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,513,593,000 after acquiring an additional 40,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 22.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,346,293 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,110,597,000 after acquiring an additional 804,805 shares during the last quarter. 85.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Cigna Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on CI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on The Cigna Group from $351.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $327.00 target price on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $310.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded The Cigna Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $335.00 to $341.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $339.50.

The Cigna Group Stock Performance

NYSE:CI opened at $299.14 on Thursday. The Cigna Group has a twelve month low of $240.50 and a twelve month high of $336.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $291.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $286.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.53 billion, a PE ratio of 16.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.56.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.66 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $49.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.14 billion. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.04 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The Cigna Group will post 24.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were paid a $1.23 dividend. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is 27.75%.

About The Cigna Group

(Free Report)

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Cigna Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cigna Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.