Czech National Bank Has $9 Million Stock Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Czech National Bank increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 64.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 272,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 106,991 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $8,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in USB. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 9.4% in the third quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $366,000. Secure Asset Management LLC raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 28,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $933,000 after buying an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 66,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,200,000 after acquiring an additional 11,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $379,000. Institutional investors own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at U.S. Bancorp

In related news, insider Terrance R. Dolan sold 22,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total transaction of $1,024,930.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 144,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,496,389.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Shailesh M. Kotwal sold 2,046 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.34, for a total value of $82,535.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 112,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,547,205.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Terrance R. Dolan sold 22,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total value of $1,024,930.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 144,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,496,389.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 27,775 shares of company stock valued at $1,225,108. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $43.96 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $68.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $27.27 and a 12 month high of $49.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.51 and its 200-day moving average is $36.04.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $7.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.02 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. This is an increase from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. HSBC started coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Stephens lowered U.S. Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Robert W. Baird lowered U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Odeon Capital Group raised U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.93 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.76.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

