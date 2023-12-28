DA Davidson Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI)

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Free Report) – Analysts at DA Davidson increased their FY2024 earnings estimates for Texas Capital Bancshares in a report issued on Tuesday, December 26th. DA Davidson analyst P. Winter now expects that the bank will post earnings of $3.89 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.83. The consensus estimate for Texas Capital Bancshares’ current full-year earnings is $4.00 per share.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Texas Capital Bancshares from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $66.00 to $61.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.56.

Texas Capital Bancshares Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TCBI opened at $64.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.22. Texas Capital Bancshares has a twelve month low of $42.79 and a twelve month high of $69.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $57.20 and a 200-day moving average of $58.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $472.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.89 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 19.39%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Texas Capital Bancshares

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 7.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the bank’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,088 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,049 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 64.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 771 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 3.1% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 10,722 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. 96.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Capital Bancshares

In related news, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $53.15 per share, for a total transaction of $53,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 279,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,828,850. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 1,000 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $53.15 per share, with a total value of $53,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 279,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,828,850. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 5,772 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.54 per share, for a total transaction of $107,012.88. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 96,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,792,929.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 29,066 shares of company stock worth $1,108,506 in the last quarter. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking, and wealth management services.

