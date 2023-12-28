DA Davidson Weighs in on Banner Co.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:BANR)

Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR – Free Report) – DA Davidson reduced their FY2024 earnings estimates for Banner in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, December 26th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now expects that the financial services provider will earn $4.95 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $5.10. The consensus estimate for Banner’s current full-year earnings is $5.79 per share.

Get Banner alerts:

BANR has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Banner from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Banner from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Banner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.75.

Banner Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BANR opened at $55.12 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.34. Banner has a 52 week low of $39.31 and a 52 week high of $67.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.06. Banner had a net margin of 26.88% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The firm had revenue of $154.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.00 million.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Banner during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Banner during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Banner by 126.7% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Banner by 923.0% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Banner during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. 84.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP James P.G. Mclean sold 1,733 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total value of $86,701.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,895 shares in the company, valued at $945,316.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Banner Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 2nd. Banner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.86%.

Banner Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Banner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.