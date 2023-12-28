DA Davidson Weighs in on BayCom Corp’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:BCML)

BayCom Corp (NASDAQ:BCML – Free Report) – DA Davidson dropped their FY2024 earnings estimates for BayCom in a report released on Tuesday, December 26th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now expects that the company will earn $2.34 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.39. The consensus estimate for BayCom’s current full-year earnings is $2.30 per share.

BayCom (NASDAQ:BCML – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $26.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.40 million. BayCom had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 9.30%.

BayCom Stock Performance

BayCom Announces Dividend

Shares of BCML opened at $23.75 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $274.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. BayCom has a 1-year low of $15.02 and a 1-year high of $24.01.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 13th. BayCom’s payout ratio is 17.24%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BayCom

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of BayCom by 198.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 806,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,565,000 after acquiring an additional 536,259 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of BayCom by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 952,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,884,000 after acquiring an additional 269,741 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of BayCom by 46.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 645,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,052,000 after acquiring an additional 205,700 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of BayCom in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,710,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of BayCom by 221.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 148,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,072,000 after acquiring an additional 102,269 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.09% of the company’s stock.

About BayCom

BayCom Corp operates as the bank holding company for United Business Bank that provides various financial services to small and mid-sized businesses, service professionals, and individuals. The company provides demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts. It also offers commercial and multifamily real estate loans, including owner-occupied and investor real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as equipment loans and working capital lines of credit; small business administration loans; construction and land loans; agriculture-related loans; and consumer loans comprising installment loans, unsecured and secured personal lines of credit, and overdraft protection.

Featured Stories

