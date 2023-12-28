DA Davidson Weighs in on Cadence Bank’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:CADE)

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Free Report) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson decreased their FY2024 earnings estimates for Cadence Bank in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 26th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.68 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.70. The consensus estimate for Cadence Bank’s current full-year earnings is $2.41 per share.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on CADE. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Cadence Bank from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Cadence Bank from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Cadence Bank from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Cadence Bank in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Cadence Bank from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cadence Bank currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.18.

Shares of NYSE:CADE opened at $30.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.04. Cadence Bank has a 1-year low of $16.95 and a 1-year high of $31.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.08.

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56. The firm had revenue of $448.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $460.81 million. Cadence Bank had a net margin of 14.61% and a return on equity of 11.68%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Cadence Bank’s payout ratio is presently 46.53%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CADE. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Cadence Bank during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in Cadence Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Cadence Bank by 165.8% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in Cadence Bank by 102.9% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cadence Bank during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services.

