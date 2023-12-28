DA Davidson Weighs in on Peoples Bancorp Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:PEBO)

Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO – Free Report) – Analysts at DA Davidson dropped their FY2024 earnings estimates for Peoples Bancorp in a report released on Tuesday, December 26th. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas now anticipates that the bank will earn $3.73 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.75. The consensus estimate for Peoples Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $3.98 per share.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Peoples Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

PEBO stock opened at $34.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.89 and its 200 day moving average is $27.75. Peoples Bancorp has a one year low of $23.05 and a one year high of $34.85.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $116.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.95 million. Peoples Bancorp had a net margin of 22.51% and a return on equity of 13.48%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 135.8% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,415 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 74.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,504 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Peoples Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Peoples Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 29.2% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,858 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. 53.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Peoples Bancorp news, EVP Mark Augenstein sold 995 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.86, for a total transaction of $29,710.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $465,129.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Peoples Bancorp news, Director Carol A. Schneeberger sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.42, for a total transaction of $30,420.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $969,515.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Augenstein sold 995 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.86, for a total transaction of $29,710.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,577 shares in the company, valued at $465,129.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. Peoples Bancorp’s payout ratio is 45.22%.

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and governmental deposits; and provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction, finance, residential real estate, and consumer indirect and direct loans, as well as home equity lines of credit and overdrafts.

