Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) Shares Gap Up to $3.38

Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $3.38, but opened at $3.48. Dada Nexus shares last traded at $3.61, with a volume of 851,020 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DADA. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Dada Nexus from $11.60 to $10.10 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Dada Nexus from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $12.30 to $4.78 in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, CLSA started coverage on Dada Nexus in a report on Friday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $4.60 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.89.

Dada Nexus Trading Up 5.6 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.66.

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). Dada Nexus had a negative net margin of 14.16% and a negative return on equity of 13.84%. The company had revenue of $396.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.09 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dada Nexus Limited will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Dada Nexus

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dada Nexus by 69.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 3,180 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Dada Nexus by 222.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 5,447 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dada Nexus during the 1st quarter worth $97,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in Dada Nexus during the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Dada Nexus during the 3rd quarter worth $61,000. 23.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dada Nexus Company Profile

Dada Nexus Limited operates a platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in the People's Republic of China. It operates Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform that provides intra-city delivery and last-mile delivery services on an on-demand basis to chain merchants, small- and medium-sized enterprise merchants, and individual senders; and JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owner.

