DEI (DEI) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $208.80 Million

DEI (DEI) traded down 7.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 28th. DEI has a total market cap of $208.80 million and $691.96 worth of DEI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DEI token can now be bought for about $0.0280 or 0.00000066 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, DEI has traded 7.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0915 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $75.42 or 0.00177512 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00009269 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000438 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

DEI Profile

DEI is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on October 3rd, 2021. DEI’s official Twitter account is @deusdao. The official message board for DEI is medium.com/deus-finance. DEI’s official website is deus.finance.

Buying and Selling DEI

According to CryptoCompare, “Deimos is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DEI using one of the exchanges listed above.

