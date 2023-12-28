Dero Market Capitalization Tops $41.68 Million (DERO)

Dero (DERO) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 28th. Over the last week, Dero has traded down 2.4% against the US dollar. One Dero coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.94 or 0.00006865 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Dero has a market cap of $41.68 million and approximately $12,833.10 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,828.78 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0931 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $76.51 or 0.00178633 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $268.32 or 0.00626488 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00009104 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.65 or 0.00055224 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $174.57 or 0.00407606 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 44.9% against the dollar and now trades at $90.72 or 0.00211809 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000662 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Dero Profile

Dero (CRYPTO:DERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 27th, 2018. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,176,056 coins. Dero’s official message board is forum.dero.io. The official website for Dero is dero.io. Dero’s official Twitter account is @deroproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Dero is https://reddit.com/r/deroproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is a crypto project to combine a proof-of-work blockchain with a DAG block structure and wholly anonymous transactions. It aims to be a revolutionary improvement from existing privacy coins like Monero (XMR) or Z-Cash (ZEC). Dero intends to do that by combining the best of both consensus mechanisms.

Its implementation builds out a main chain from the DAG network of blocks, which refers to main blocks and side blocks. Side blocks contribute to chain proof-of-work security, making traditional 51% attacks impossible. In contrast to traditional blockchains, Dero considers the transaction as the smallest unit of computation, not the block. Therefore, blocks on Dero can contain duplicate or double-spend transactions, but these are filtered by the client protocol and ignored by the network.

Dero aims to manage combining the security and decentralization of a proof-of-work blockchain with the scalability and transaction speed of DAG technology. Dero’s goal is a blockchain network that can serve businesses and individuals worldwide and support secure, fast, and anonymous transactions and smart contract execution.”

Dero Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dero using one of the exchanges listed above.

