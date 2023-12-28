Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) Stake Boosted by MBM Wealth Consultants LLC

MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its stake in shares of Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS – Free Report) by 54.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,315 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,730 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC’s holdings in Digital Turbine were worth $220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of APPS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,652,447 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $211,141,000 after purchasing an additional 346,489 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Digital Turbine by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,649,564 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $153,461,000 after acquiring an additional 843,856 shares during the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Digital Turbine by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 4,408,860 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $54,494,000 after acquiring an additional 968,396 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Digital Turbine by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,675,648 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,110,000 after acquiring an additional 195,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Digital Turbine by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,428,467 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,016,000 after acquiring an additional 287,180 shares during the last quarter. 64.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Digital Turbine alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

APPS has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Digital Turbine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.80.

Digital Turbine Stock Performance

Shares of APPS stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $7.04. 328,459 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,035,204. The firm has a market capitalization of $713.21 million, a P/E ratio of -3.93, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.42. Digital Turbine, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.10 and a 52 week high of $18.76.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The software maker reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $143.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.00 million. Digital Turbine had a positive return on equity of 6.82% and a negative net margin of 30.33%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Digital Turbine Company Profile

(Free Report)

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a mobile growth platform for advertisers, publishers, carriers, and device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company operates through two segments, On Device Solutions and App Growth Platform. Its application media platform delivers mobile applications to various publishers, carriers, OEMs, and devices; and content media platform offers news, weather, sports, and other content, as well as programmatic advertising and media content delivery services, and sponsored and editorial content media.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Turbine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Turbine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.