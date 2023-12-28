Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) Sets New 12-Month High at $29.29

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $29.29 and last traded at $29.27, with a volume of 151742 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.19.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $22.73 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.12.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 112,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,058,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 102,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,616,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 15,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 53,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

