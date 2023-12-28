Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS) Reaches New 52-Week High at $60.12

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $60.12 and last traded at $60.08, with a volume of 106732 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.87.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.27.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 7.7% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 42,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,359,000 after acquiring an additional 2,995 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 22,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 245.1% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 109,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,120,000 after acquiring an additional 77,529 shares during the period. Finally, G2 Capital Management LLC OH boosted its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. G2 Capital Management LLC OH now owns 163,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,141,000 after purchasing an additional 9,054 shares during the last quarter.

About Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

