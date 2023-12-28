Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT) Sets New 12-Month High at $52.78

Shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $52.78 and last traded at $52.68, with a volume of 58583 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $52.44.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.94.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DFAT. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 681.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

