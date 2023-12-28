Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV) Reaches New 12-Month High at $37.26

Shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $37.26 and last traded at $37.26, with a volume of 12455 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $37.07.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $9.39 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.64.

Institutional Trading of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DFUV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 106,476.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,747,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,531,634,000 after acquiring an additional 45,704,805 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $384,439,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 55.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 15,266,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,698,000 after purchasing an additional 5,436,403 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 48.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,144,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,985,000 after buying an additional 5,290,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 13,790,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,777,000 after buying an additional 1,116,939 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

