Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) Sets New 12-Month High at $3.80

Shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.80 and last traded at $3.77, with a volume of 341642 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $3.58.

DHC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in a research note on Sunday, December 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.42.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Investors of record on Monday, October 23rd were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 20th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s payout ratio is currently -3.74%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,802,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $124,168,000 after purchasing an additional 106,629 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 7.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,645,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,953,000 after buying an additional 1,287,654 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,267,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,103,000 after acquiring an additional 533,111 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,659,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 383.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 13,054,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,443,000 after acquiring an additional 10,351,271 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.35% of the company’s stock.

DHC is a real estate investment trust focused on owning high-quality healthcare properties located throughout the United States. DHC seeks diversification across the health services spectrum by care delivery and practice type, by scientific research disciplines and by property type and location. As of September 30, 2023, DHC's approximately $7.2 billion portfolio included 376 properties in 36 states and Washington, DC, occupied by approximately 500 tenants, and totaling approximately 9 million square feet of life science and medical office properties and more than 27,000 senior living units.

