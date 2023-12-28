Dora Factory (new) (DORA) One Day Volume Hits $397,669.46

Dora Factory (new) (DORA) traded 4.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 28th. Dora Factory (new) has a total market cap of $43.35 million and approximately $397,669.46 worth of Dora Factory (new) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Dora Factory (new) has traded down 9.7% against the US dollar. One Dora Factory (new) token can currently be bought for $0.0807 or 0.00000190 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001020 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000018 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Dora Factory (new) Profile

Dora Factory (new)’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 537,277,116 tokens. Dora Factory (new)’s official website is dorafactory.org. Dora Factory (new)’s official message board is dorafactory.medium.com. Dora Factory (new)’s official Twitter account is @dorafactory.

Buying and Selling Dora Factory (new)

According to CryptoCompare, “Dora Factory (DORA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Dora Factory has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 537,277,116 in circulation. The last known price of Dora Factory is 0.07741781 USD and is down -3.84 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $436,246.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dorafactory.org/.”

