Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL) Trading Down 3.3%

Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 3.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $230.06 and last traded at $230.27. Approximately 139,536 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 614,768 shares. The stock had previously closed at $238.25.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DUOL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Duolingo from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Duolingo from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $217.00 price objective on shares of Duolingo in a research report on Monday, November 20th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Duolingo in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $188.00 target price on shares of Duolingo in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Duolingo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.78.

Get Duolingo alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on DUOL

Duolingo Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a current ratio of 3.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $201.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $167.95.

Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.14. Duolingo had a negative return on equity of 1.72% and a negative net margin of 2.06%. The firm had revenue of $137.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.46) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Duolingo, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Duolingo news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp sold 9,974 shares of Duolingo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.13, for a total value of $1,676,928.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,834,323 shares in the company, valued at $644,664,725.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Robert Meese sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.10, for a total transaction of $7,563,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 157,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,048,499.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp sold 9,974 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.13, for a total value of $1,676,928.62. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,834,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $644,664,725.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 335,862 shares of company stock worth $64,068,624. Insiders own 19.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Duolingo

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new stake in shares of Duolingo in the third quarter worth $39,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Duolingo during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Duolingo by 620.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duolingo in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Duolingo in the second quarter worth about $121,000. Institutional investors own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Duolingo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital language proficiency assessment exam.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Duolingo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duolingo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.