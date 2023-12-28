Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Stock Position Lifted by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) by 56.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 912,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 327,500 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned about 0.31% of Dynatrace worth $42,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,137,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,038,000 after purchasing an additional 122,841 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Dynatrace by 2.4% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 345,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,762,000 after acquiring an additional 8,038 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Dynatrace by 7.1% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 50,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,618,000 after acquiring an additional 3,395 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Dynatrace by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 104,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,394,000 after purchasing an additional 7,150 shares during the last quarter. 94.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Guggenheim started coverage on Dynatrace in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on Dynatrace from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of Dynatrace from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.57.

Shares of DT traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $55.59. The stock had a trading volume of 237,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,620,294. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.95. The firm has a market cap of $16.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 1.14. Dynatrace, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.39 and a fifty-two week high of $56.18.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.16. The firm had revenue of $351.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.61 million. Dynatrace had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 12.03%. On average, analysts expect that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Dynatrace news, CFO James M. Benson sold 35,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.84, for a total transaction of $1,974,020.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 299,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,429,405.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total transaction of $1,371,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 530,115 shares in the company, valued at $29,076,807.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James M. Benson sold 35,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.84, for a total value of $1,974,020.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 299,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,429,405.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,899,397 shares of company stock valued at $460,071,529. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

