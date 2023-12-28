East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) to Post Q4 2023 Earnings of $2.08 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Free Report) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson lifted their Q4 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of East West Bancorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, December 26th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.08 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.04. The consensus estimate for East West Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $8.41 per share.
East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02. The business had revenue of $648.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $643.22 million. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 19.98% and a net margin of 33.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.08 EPS.
East West Bancorp Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ:EWBC opened at $72.55 on Thursday. East West Bancorp has a 1 year low of $33.86 and a 1 year high of $80.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.19, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in East West Bancorp by 1.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 186,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,343,000 after buying an additional 1,890 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 25.3% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 20,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,124,000 after buying an additional 4,090 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. purchased a new position in shares of East West Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $402,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 12.9% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 28,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in East West Bancorp by 0.6% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 86,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,821,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the period. 87.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Activity at East West Bancorp
In related news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.90, for a total value of $68,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,291,117.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Molly Campbell sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total transaction of $279,720.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $742,563.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jack C. Liu sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.90, for a total value of $68,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,291,117.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,500 shares of company stock worth $1,108,100 in the last ninety days. 0.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.
East West Bancorp Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.67%.
East West Bancorp Company Profile
East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. It accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, and time deposits.
