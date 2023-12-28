EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 352,728 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 24% from the previous session’s volume of 465,610 shares.The stock last traded at $15.75 and had previously closed at $15.08.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SATS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of EchoStar from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of EchoStar from $54.00 to $37.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of EchoStar from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of EchoStar in a research note on Saturday, December 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

EchoStar Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 6.23, a quick ratio of 6.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.17). EchoStar had a return on equity of 3.47% and a net margin of 5.14%. The business had revenue of $413.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $479.00 million. On average, equities analysts expect that EchoStar Co. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at EchoStar

In related news, Director C Mike Schroeder sold 3,020 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.29, for a total transaction of $37,115.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 59.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EchoStar

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SATS. Beryl Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in EchoStar during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,090,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in EchoStar during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $10,155,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in EchoStar by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,444,060 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $77,060,000 after purchasing an additional 531,537 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in EchoStar during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,660,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in EchoStar by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,142,117 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,051,000 after purchasing an additional 317,417 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.19% of the company’s stock.

EchoStar Company Profile

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides networking technologies and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Hughes and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segment offers broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services, and communications solutions to government and enterprise customers.

