Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV) Shares Sold by Fiduciary Alliance LLC

Fiduciary Alliance LLC lessened its position in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 638 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. J.Safra Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in Elevance Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Elevance Health by 266.7% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 87.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on ELV shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $547.00 price target on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Elevance Health from $585.00 to $587.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $569.00 to $552.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $565.82.

Insider Transactions at Elevance Health

In related news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 64 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.35, for a total transaction of $29,078.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,291,262.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Trading Down 0.1 %

ELV opened at $466.06 on Thursday. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $412.00 and a 12-month high of $521.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.52 billion, a PE ratio of 18.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $465.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $456.74.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $8.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.45 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $42.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.69 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 20.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $7.53 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.24%.

Elevance Health Profile

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

See Also

