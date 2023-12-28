Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Customers Bancorp, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:CUBI)

Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI – Free Report) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson cut their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Customers Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 26th. DA Davidson analyst P. Winter now expects that the bank will earn $7.23 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $7.37. The consensus estimate for Customers Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $7.66 per share.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The bank reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.99. The firm had revenue of $217.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.29 million. Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 15.89% and a return on equity of 18.13%.

CUBI has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Customers Bancorp in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp from $51.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Customers Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Customers Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.38.

Customers Bancorp Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of CUBI opened at $59.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. Customers Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $6.87 and a fifty-two week high of $59.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.44.

Insider Activity at Customers Bancorp

In related news, CEO Jay S. Sidhu sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.42, for a total transaction of $3,942,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,278,124 shares in the company, valued at $50,383,648.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Glenn Hedde sold 1,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.49, for a total transaction of $64,734.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 70,886 shares in the company, valued at $3,437,262.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jay S. Sidhu sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.42, for a total value of $3,942,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,278,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,383,648.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 163,939 shares of company stock worth $6,677,550 over the last quarter. 9.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Customers Bancorp

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CUBI. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 56.2% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,550 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 5,954 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 2.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 80,055 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 15.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 26,104 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 3,567 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 4.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,837,269 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $252,216,000 after purchasing an additional 214,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 1.5% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 26,354 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. 82.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Customers Bancorp Company Profile

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. The company provides deposit banking products, which includes commercial and consumer checking, non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand, MMDA, savings, and time deposit accounts.

