Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Stake Lessened by Presima Securities ULC

Presima Securities ULC trimmed its stake in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) by 17.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,600 shares during the quarter. Equity Residential makes up 0.5% of Presima Securities ULC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Presima Securities ULC’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $2,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQR. Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in Equity Residential by 1.2% during the second quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 13,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $908,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Equity Residential by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. grew its position in shares of Equity Residential by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 3,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rye Brook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rye Brook Capital LLC now owns 48,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Equity Residential

In other news, Chairman David J. Neithercut sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.18, for a total value of $1,454,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 3,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,346.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Equity Residential Trading Up 0.7 %

Equity Residential Announces Dividend

NYSE:EQR opened at $61.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $23.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.37, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. Equity Residential has a 1 year low of $52.57 and a 1 year high of $69.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.31 and a 200-day moving average of $61.69.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be given a $0.6625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is presently 147.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EQR. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Equity Residential from $70.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Mizuho downgraded Equity Residential from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $62.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Equity Residential from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Equity Residential has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.39.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

