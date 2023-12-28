Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) Hits New 1-Year High at $53.66

Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $53.66 and last traded at $53.45, with a volume of 38832 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $53.24.

ESNT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Essent Group in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Essent Group in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Essent Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Essent Group in a report on Monday, September 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Essent Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.38.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.61, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.09.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $296.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.26 million. Essent Group had a net margin of 64.11% and a return on equity of 14.33%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Essent Group Ltd. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.05%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ESNT. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Essent Group by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Essent Group by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 56,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP increased its position in Essent Group by 5.3% during the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 5,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 1.0% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 41,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,690,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Essent Group by 0.9% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 51,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,455,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services.

