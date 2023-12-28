Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 123,223 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF makes up 2.0% of Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $2,950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 85.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 135.7% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock traded up $0.28 on Thursday, reaching $24.81. The company had a trading volume of 141,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,467,035. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.45. The firm has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.68. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $22.88 and a 52-week high of $26.40.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

