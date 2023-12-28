Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $738,000 Stock Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,883 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the quarter. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 102,920.1% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 39,317,632 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,935,302,000 after buying an additional 39,279,467 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of 3M by 0.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,311,747 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,334,173,000 after purchasing an additional 196,238 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in 3M by 2.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,898,458 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,285,246,000 after acquiring an additional 363,626 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in 3M by 3.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,846,089 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,182,812,000 after acquiring an additional 371,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in 3M by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,769,973 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,291,535,000 after acquiring an additional 825,223 shares in the last quarter. 65.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MMM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of 3M from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of 3M from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of 3M from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of 3M from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of 3M from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $98.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Monday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.10.

MMM traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $109.29. 336,074 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,597,849. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.36 billion, a PE ratio of -8.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $97.38 and its 200 day moving average is $99.49. 3M has a 52 week low of $85.35 and a 52 week high of $129.90.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.34. 3M had a negative net margin of 22.59% and a positive return on equity of 47.18%. The firm had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.69 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that 3M will post 9.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is -44.94%.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

