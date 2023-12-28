Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 241 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,141 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 241 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 115,289.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,063,365,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $87,706,426,000 after buying an additional 1,062,444,438 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 99,609.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 27,821,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,324,792,000 after buying an additional 27,793,930 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 75,967.4% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,210,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $824,000 after buying an additional 5,203,764 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 36.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,674,939 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $724,878,000 after purchasing an additional 2,313,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5,377.7% in the third quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,902,882 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $143,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868,143 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of VNQ stock traded up $0.18 on Thursday, reaching $88.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 483,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,188,155. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.97. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $70.61 and a 1 year high of $94.53. The company has a market capitalization of $34.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

