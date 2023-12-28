Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 430 Shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 430 shares during the quarter. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF were worth $836,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 37,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,331,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,739,000 after acquiring an additional 212,945 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 50.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 16,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 409.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,138,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,889,000 after acquiring an additional 3,325,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,448,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANGL traded down $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $28.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,812,618. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.55. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $26.28 and a 1 year high of $29.15. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 59.99 and a beta of 0.52.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be issued a $0.1413 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.87%.

The VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. ANGL was launched on Apr 10, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

