Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 457 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,750 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 457 shares during the quarter. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Czech National Bank increased its stake in Oracle by 51.0% during the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 275,151 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $29,144,000 after purchasing an additional 92,978 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Oracle by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,636 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its stake in Oracle by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 17,816 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC increased its stake in Oracle by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC now owns 2,805 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its stake in Oracle by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 9,814 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 16,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.02, for a total transaction of $1,728,126.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,771 shares in the company, valued at $3,686,421.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 16,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.02, for a total transaction of $1,728,126.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,771 shares in the company, valued at $3,686,421.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director George H. Conrades sold 2,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.97, for a total transaction of $260,330.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,257,427.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,950 shares of company stock worth $2,252,948. Insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ORCL. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on shares of Oracle from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Oracle from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Oracle currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.14.

Oracle Price Performance

ORCL traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $105.76. 600,089 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,141,287. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.84. The company has a market capitalization of $290.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.28, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.05. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $80.70 and a 52-week high of $127.54.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.05 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 703.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 11th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 10th. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 44.20%.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

