Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) Price Target Raised to $152.00 at Truist Financial

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Truist Financial from $138.00 to $152.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Truist Financial’s price objective points to a potential downside of 5.66% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Extra Space Storage from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.60.

Shares of NYSE:EXR opened at $161.12 on Thursday. Extra Space Storage has a fifty-two week low of $101.19 and a fifty-two week high of $170.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $128.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.11. The stock has a market cap of $34.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.36 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

In related news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis purchased 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $118.21 per share, with a total value of $496,482.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,700,091.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Extra Space Storage news, Director Joseph Saffire sold 25,000 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.10, for a total value of $3,852,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,344 shares in the company, valued at $6,525,210.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis acquired 4,200 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $118.21 per share, with a total value of $496,482.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,301 shares in the company, valued at $3,700,091.21. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 1,272.7% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 241.9% during the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 162.5% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 66.40% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,651 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.5 million units and approximately 279.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

