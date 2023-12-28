Extreme Networks’ (EXTR) Buy Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $23.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target points to a potential upside of 29.72% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on EXTR. Lake Street Capital downgraded Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Extreme Networks in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on Extreme Networks in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on Extreme Networks from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer cut Extreme Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.71.

NASDAQ:EXTR opened at $17.73 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.64 and a 200 day moving average of $23.17. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.33, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.93. Extreme Networks has a 1-year low of $14.63 and a 1-year high of $32.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $353.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.95 million. Extreme Networks had a return on equity of 112.23% and a net margin of 6.88%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Extreme Networks will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 28,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.10, for a total transaction of $486,375.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,090,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,645,053.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in Extreme Networks in the second quarter worth $28,000. Cutler Group LLC CA grew its stake in Extreme Networks by 166.7% in the second quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA now owns 1,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Extreme Networks in the third quarter worth $37,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Extreme Networks in the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Extreme Networks by 49.8% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,781 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. 86.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

