Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) Given “Buy” Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $23.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on EXTR. Lake Street Capital cut shares of Extreme Networks from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on Extreme Networks from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Extreme Networks in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a buy rating on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on Extreme Networks in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded Extreme Networks from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Extreme Networks has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $29.71.

Get Extreme Networks alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on EXTR

Extreme Networks Stock Performance

NASDAQ EXTR opened at $17.73 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.17. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Extreme Networks has a 12-month low of $14.63 and a 12-month high of $32.73.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $353.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.95 million. Extreme Networks had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 112.23%. Analysts anticipate that Extreme Networks will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 28,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.32, for a total value of $464,189.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,129,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,435,251.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXTR. Voss Capital LLC raised its stake in Extreme Networks by 67.2% during the 1st quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 5,800,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $110,896,000 after buying an additional 2,331,613 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Extreme Networks by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,055,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $134,986,000 after buying an additional 2,141,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Extreme Networks by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,895,107 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $312,191,000 after buying an additional 1,877,727 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Extreme Networks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,999,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in Extreme Networks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,920,000. 86.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Extreme Networks Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Extreme Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extreme Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.