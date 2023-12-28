EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) Shares Up 6.7%

Shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT – Get Free Report) shot up 6.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $24.14 and last traded at $24.09. 244,814 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 796,546 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.58.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EYPT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, EyePoint Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.50.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.50.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.29. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 109.34% and a negative net margin of 235.51%. The business had revenue of $15.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 million. As a group, research analysts expect that EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other EyePoint Pharmaceuticals news, insider Dario A. Paggiarino sold 1,458 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $29,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $514,140. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other EyePoint Pharmaceuticals news, insider Dario A. Paggiarino sold 1,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $29,160.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $514,140. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Craig Pine sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $990,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,546. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 312,700 shares of company stock valued at $5,920,675. Corporate insiders own 13.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 122.5% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 41,420 shares during the last quarter. Innovis Asset Management LLC bought a new position in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $166,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $331,000. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,708,000. Finally, Suvretta Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 3,423,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,788,000 after buying an additional 29,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.41% of the company’s stock.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics to help improve the lives of patients with serious eye disorders. The company's pipeline leverages its proprietary erodible Durasert E technology for sustained intraocular drug delivery, including EYP-1901, an investigational sustained delivery intravitreal anti-VEGF treatment, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials.

