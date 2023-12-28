Fairfax India Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:FFXDF) Short Interest Update

Fairfax India Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:FFXDF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 123,000 shares, a growth of 1,883.9% from the November 30th total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 53,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Fairfax India Stock Down 1.0 %

Fairfax India stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $14.93. The stock had a trading volume of 10,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,043. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.01. Fairfax India has a 12-month low of $11.75 and a 12-month high of $15.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.49.

Get Fairfax India alerts:

Fairfax India (OTCMKTS:FFXDF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Fairfax India Company Profile

Fairfax India Holdings Corporation, an investment holding company, engages in the investment activities in India. It invests in public and private equity securities and debt instruments in India and Indian businesses, or other businesses with customers, suppliers, or business primarily conducted and dependent in India.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fairfax India Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fairfax India and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.