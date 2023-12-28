Falcon’s Beyond Global (NASDAQ:FBYD) Shares Gap Down to $12.80

Falcon’s Beyond Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBYD – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $12.80, but opened at $12.42. Falcon’s Beyond Global shares last traded at $12.42, with a volume of 299 shares changing hands.
Falcon’s Beyond Global Trading Down 3.0 %
The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.26.
Falcon’s Beyond Global Company Profile
Falcon's Beyond Global, Inc operates as an entertainment powerhouse and innovator in storytelling. The company develops, owns, and operates hotels, theme parks, and retail, dining, and entertainment venues. It also provides master planning, media and audio production, project management, experiential technologies, attraction hardware development, procurement, and sales for the themed entertainment industry.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Falcon’s Beyond Global
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- What is the penalty for excess contributions to an IRA?
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- How to invest in the top grocery stocks
- The How and Why of Investing in Biotech Stocks
- 8 best consumer staples ETFs to buy now
Receive News & Ratings for Falcon's Beyond Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Falcon's Beyond Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.