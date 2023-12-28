FantasyGold One Day Trading Volume Tops $7.52 (FGC)

FantasyGold (FGC) traded up 60.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 28th. One FantasyGold coin can now be bought for $1.99 or 0.00004696 BTC on major exchanges. FantasyGold has a market cap of $278.32 million and $7.52 worth of FantasyGold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, FantasyGold has traded 66% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

FantasyGold Profile

FantasyGold’s total supply is 177,609,675 coins and its circulating supply is 139,659,829 coins. FantasyGold’s official Twitter account is @fantasygoldcoin. The Reddit community for FantasyGold is /r/fantasygoldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FantasyGold’s official website is fantasygold.co. The official message board for FantasyGold is medium.com/@fantasygoldproject.

FantasyGold Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “FantasyGold (FGC) is a cryptocurrency . FantasyGold has a current supply of 177,609,675 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of FantasyGold is 1.54127953 USD and is up 24.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 18 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fantasygold.co.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FantasyGold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FantasyGold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FantasyGold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

