Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM) Sets New 1-Year High at $191.07

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $191.07 and last traded at $190.22, with a volume of 8410 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $188.27.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AGM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Trading Up 2.2 %

The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $165.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.20.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The credit services provider reported $4.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.92 by $0.21. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a return on equity of 22.38% and a net margin of 14.67%. The company had revenue of $97.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.00 million. Equities analysts expect that Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. will post 15.25 EPS for the current year.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s payout ratio is 28.50%.

Institutional Trading of Federal Agricultural Mortgage

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 96.6% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 93,548 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $13,447,000 after buying an additional 45,957 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 101.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 77,900 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,376,000 after purchasing an additional 39,200 shares during the period. EA Series Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,708,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 213.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 42,637 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,163,000 after purchasing an additional 29,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballast Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the 3rd quarter worth $3,575,000. 66.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Federal Agricultural Mortgage

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through Corporate AgFinance, Farm & Ranch, Rural Utilities, and Renewable Energy segments. The company's Agricultural Finance line of business engages in purchasing and retaining eligible loans and securities; guaranteeing the payment of principal and interest on securities that represent interests in or obligations secured by pools of eligible loans; servicing eligible loans; and issuing LTSPCs for eligible loans.

