Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:FMN) Short Interest Up 2,466.7% in December

Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:FMN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,400 shares, an increase of 2,466.7% from the November 30th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider J Christopher Donahue sold 6,630 shares of Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.45, for a total value of $62,653.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,630 shares in the company, valued at $62,653.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 11,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.98 per share, with a total value of $111,676.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,181,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,787,118.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider J Christopher Donahue sold 6,630 shares of Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.45, for a total value of $62,653.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,653.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 160,510 shares of company stock worth $1,665,794.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alpine Global Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund by 79.2% during the third quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 78,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 34,600 shares during the last quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC grew its holdings in Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC now owns 142,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,368,000 after buying an additional 38,712 shares in the last quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 180,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after buying an additional 43,535 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 204,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,975,000 after buying an additional 8,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund by 64.7% in the 3rd quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,137,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,896,000 after buying an additional 446,787 shares in the last quarter.

Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund Stock Up 0.1 %

Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:FMN traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $11.07. 14,585 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,469. Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund has a one year low of $9.09 and a one year high of $11.39.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 21st.

Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Federated Premier Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Federated Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Federated Investment Management Company. It invests in fixed income markets of United States. The fund primarily invests in tax-exempt municipal bonds of GO state, GO local, special tax, hospital, transportation, pre-refunded, senior care, water and sewer, education, electric and gas, and public power sectors.

