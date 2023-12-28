Fei USD Price Tops $0.90 on Top Exchanges (FEI)

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 28th. One Fei USD token can currently be purchased for about $0.90 or 0.00002105 BTC on exchanges. Fei USD has a market cap of $12.08 million and approximately $324,540.29 worth of Fei USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Fei USD has traded 8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00005163 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.18 or 0.00021422 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,899.80 or 1.00087254 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00012170 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00010811 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.50 or 0.00206480 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000795 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0304 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Fei USD (CRYPTO:FEI) is a token. It launched on April 3rd, 2021. Fei USD’s total supply is 13,642,479 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,383,812 tokens. The official website for Fei USD is fei.money. Fei USD’s official message board is medium.com/fei-protocol. Fei USD’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Fei USD (FEI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Fei USD has a current supply of 13,609,768.96510505 with 13,351,101.58234277 in circulation. The last known price of Fei USD is 0.94683133 USD and is up 2.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 71 active market(s) with $343,380.12 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fei.money/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fei USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fei USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fei USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

