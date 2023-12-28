Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $50.36

Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $50.36 and last traded at $50.30, with a volume of 78069 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.18.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FNF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fidelity National Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.33.

Fidelity National Financial Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $13.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.98.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 15.99% and a net margin of 6.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Fidelity National Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.67%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fidelity National Financial

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FNF. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Fidelity National Financial by 119.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 5,300.0% in the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 107.0% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 425.5% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. 77.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fidelity National Financial Company Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

Further Reading

