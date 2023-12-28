Fiduciary Alliance LLC Acquires 4,558 Shares of DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM)

Fiduciary Alliance LLC grew its stake in shares of DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Free Report) by 1,136.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,959 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,558 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC’s holdings in DT Midstream were worth $262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Secure Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in DT Midstream during the third quarter valued at $221,000. SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of DT Midstream during the 3rd quarter valued at about $348,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of DT Midstream by 5.0% during the third quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 183,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,727,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares in the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of DT Midstream by 2.5% in the third quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 170,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,034,000 after purchasing an additional 4,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of DT Midstream by 24.5% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 113,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,007,000 after buying an additional 22,306 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

DT Midstream Trading Up 0.1 %

DTM stock opened at $55.09 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. DT Midstream, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.10 and a twelve month high of $58.30.

DT Midstream Announces Dividend

DT Midstream ( NYSE:DTM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $234.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.76 million. DT Midstream had a net margin of 37.78% and a return on equity of 8.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that DT Midstream, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 15th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.01%. DT Midstream’s payout ratio is 76.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on DTM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut DT Midstream from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of DT Midstream from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of DT Midstream in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of DT Midstream in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of DT Midstream from a “d” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DT Midstream currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.25.

DT Midstream Company Profile

DT Midstream, Inc provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. It develops, owns, and operates an integrated portfolio of interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, lateral pipelines, gathering systems, related treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

Featured Articles

