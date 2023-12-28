Fiduciary Alliance LLC Buys Shares of 2,208 Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,208 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in YUM. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Yum! Brands by 16.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,692,484 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,421,144,000 after buying an additional 3,549,709 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $315,239,000. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,169,962 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,824,305,000 after purchasing an additional 2,207,942 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Yum! Brands by 75,766.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,640,982 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $210,177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Yum! Brands by 98,557.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 985,583 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $136,553,000 after purchasing an additional 984,584 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on YUM. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Yum! Brands from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Citigroup cut their price target on Yum! Brands from $173.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $140.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $131.00 target price on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.19.

Insider Activity at Yum! Brands

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.17, for a total value of $493,604.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,325 shares in the company, valued at $7,461,995.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,792 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.17, for a total value of $493,604.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,325 shares in the company, valued at $7,461,995.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark James King sold 9,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.60, for a total value of $1,215,360.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,039,386. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,626 shares of company stock worth $2,598,157 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of YUM opened at $130.86 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $129.10. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.53 and a 12 month high of $143.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.01.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 17.45% and a net margin of 21.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th were paid a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 27th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.01%.

About Yum! Brands

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

Further Reading

