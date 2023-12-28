Fiduciary Alliance LLC Increases Stock Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Fiduciary Alliance LLC boosted its position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 296.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,825 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,861 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Drive Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Southern by 9.9% during the second quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL bought a new stake in Southern during the 2nd quarter valued at about $306,000. Bollard Group LLC grew its stake in Southern by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 431,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,313,000 after acquiring an additional 4,082 shares in the last quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Southern by 200.9% during the third quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 76,227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,933,000 after acquiring an additional 50,897 shares during the period. Finally, Elevated Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Southern by 2.4% during the second quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,377 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

SO has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America upgraded Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Southern from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Southern from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Scotiabank cut shares of Southern from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Southern from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

NYSE SO opened at $69.41 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.21. The Southern Company has a 12-month low of $58.85 and a 12-month high of $75.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market cap of $75.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.55.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.10. Southern had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 11.60%. The company had revenue of $6.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.38 billion. On average, analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 20th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 17th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.08%.

In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.39, for a total value of $341,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 111,284 shares in the company, valued at $7,610,712.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.39, for a total value of $341,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,610,712.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.39, for a total value of $693,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,990,868.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,000 shares of company stock worth $1,722,000. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

