FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) Stock Price Down 2.1%

FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 2.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $7.76 and last traded at $7.77. 323,646 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 2,975,822 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.94.

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of FIGS in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.16.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.62.

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $142.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.30 million. FIGS had a return on equity of 6.53% and a net margin of 2.94%. As a group, research analysts forecast that FIGS, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Heather L. Hasson sold 380,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.40, for a total value of $2,812,074.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 698,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,171,741.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other FIGS news, insider Heather L. Hasson sold 73,802 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.39, for a total transaction of $545,396.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 625,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,619,355.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Heather L. Hasson sold 380,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.40, for a total value of $2,812,074.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 698,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,171,741.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 528,741 shares of company stock worth $3,857,690. 21.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FIGS during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in FIGS by 86.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,144 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in FIGS during the first quarter valued at $101,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in FIGS during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in FIGS during the first quarter valued at $143,000. 92.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and scrubwaer and non-scrubwear offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, and other lifestyle apparel.

