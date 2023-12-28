Financial & Tax Architects LLC Buys 5,215 Shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

Financial & Tax Architects LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Free Report) by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,199 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,215 shares during the quarter. Financial & Tax Architects LLC’s holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF were worth $855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GSY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the first quarter worth $115,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the first quarter worth $758,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 100.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 8,323 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the first quarter worth $3,433,000. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 33.9% during the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 128,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,413,000 after purchasing an additional 32,575 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF alerts:

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA GSY traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $49.85. 574,812 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 434,623. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.81 and a 200-day moving average of $49.76. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 52 week low of $49.41 and a 52 week high of $50.12.

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Profile

The Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (GSY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to outperform the Barclays Capital 1-3 Month U.S. Treasury Bill Index by investing in a diverse portfolio of investment-grade securities. GSY was launched on Feb 12, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.