Financial & Tax Architects LLC Buys 5,215 Shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

Financial & Tax Architects LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Free Report) by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,199 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,215 shares during the quarter. Financial & Tax Architects LLC’s holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF were worth $855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GSY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the first quarter worth $115,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the first quarter worth $758,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 100.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 8,323 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the first quarter worth $3,433,000. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 33.9% during the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 128,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,413,000 after purchasing an additional 32,575 shares during the last quarter.
Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Stock Up 0.0 %
NYSEARCA GSY traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $49.85. 574,812 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 434,623. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.81 and a 200-day moving average of $49.76. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 52 week low of $49.41 and a 52 week high of $50.12.
Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Profile
The Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (GSY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to outperform the Barclays Capital 1-3 Month U.S. Treasury Bill Index by investing in a diverse portfolio of investment-grade securities. GSY was launched on Feb 12, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.
