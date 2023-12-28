Financial & Tax Architects LLC Buys New Stake in Global X MSCI Argentina ETF (NYSEARCA:ARGT)

Financial & Tax Architects LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X MSCI Argentina ETF (NYSEARCA:ARGT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 6,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000. Financial & Tax Architects LLC owned approximately 0.44% of Global X MSCI Argentina ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Global X MSCI Argentina ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $403,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Global X MSCI Argentina ETF by 4,080.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 20,400 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X MSCI Argentina ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $600,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Global X MSCI Argentina ETF by 176.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Global X MSCI Argentina ETF by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 961 shares during the period.

Global X MSCI Argentina ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA ARGT traded down $1.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching $51.61. 38,704 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,202. The stock has a market cap of $78.96 million, a P/E ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 1.20. Global X MSCI Argentina ETF has a 1 year low of $33.10 and a 1 year high of $54.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.19.

About Global X MSCI Argentina ETF

The Global X MSCI Argentina ETF (ARGT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI All Argentina 25\u002F50 index. The fund tracks a narrow index of companies with Argentine economic linkages that are selected and weighted by market cap. ARGT was launched on Mar 2, 2011 and is managed by Global X.

