Financial & Tax Architects LLC Buys Shares of 43,472 iShares MSCI UAE ETF (NASDAQ:UAE)

Financial & Tax Architects LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI UAE ETF (NASDAQ:UAE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 43,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $665,000. Financial & Tax Architects LLC owned 1.61% of iShares MSCI UAE ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI UAE ETF by 49,308.4% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 9,771,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,160,000 after acquiring an additional 9,752,218 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP boosted its stake in iShares MSCI UAE ETF by 55.0% during the first quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 394,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,588,000 after buying an additional 140,000 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI UAE ETF in the first quarter worth about $4,219,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI UAE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,880,000. Finally, Glovista Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI UAE ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Glovista Investments LLC now owns 130,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,830,000 after purchasing an additional 6,892 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI UAE ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

UAE stock traded up $0.18 on Thursday, hitting $14.89. 4,186 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,718. The stock has a market cap of $37.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 0.64. iShares MSCI UAE ETF has a 1-year low of $13.31 and a 1-year high of $15.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.46 and a 200-day moving average of $14.81.

iShares MSCI UAE ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares MSCI UAE ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.094 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th.

The iShares MSCI UAE ETF (UAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of large-, mid and small-cap UAE companies. UAE was launched on Apr 29, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

