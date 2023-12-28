Financial & Tax Architects LLC Reduces Holdings in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

Financial & Tax Architects LLC lowered its stake in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Free Report) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,275 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 923 shares during the quarter. Financial & Tax Architects LLC’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $285,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 1.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 36,882 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in Koninklijke Philips by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 16,197 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Firsthand Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Firsthand Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,373 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 66,485 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,226 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.83.

Koninklijke Philips Trading Up 0.5 %

Koninklijke Philips stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $23.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 137,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,319,053. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.51 and its 200 day moving average is $20.82. Koninklijke Philips has a 1-year low of $14.84 and a 1-year high of $23.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.88 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.18. Koninklijke Philips had a negative net margin of 3.28% and a positive return on equity of 13.22%. The company had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.87 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Koninklijke Philips will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

About Koninklijke Philips

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America, the Greater China, and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. The company provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, X-ray systems, and computed tomography (CT) systems and software comprising detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; integrated interventional systems, and interventional diagnostic and therapeutic devices to treat coronary artery and peripheral vascular disease; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

