Financial & Tax Architects LLC Sells 2,504 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Financial & Tax Architects LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Free Report) by 8.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,504 shares during the quarter. Financial & Tax Architects LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $2,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 66.1% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 62,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,568,000 after buying an additional 25,004 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 477.4% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 353,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,996,000 after buying an additional 292,516 shares in the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $608,000. Finally, KC Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

BATS VLUE traded up $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $101.49. 472,665 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a one year low of $71.21 and a one year high of $89.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a PE ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.51.

About iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.